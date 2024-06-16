Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 4,282 shares trading hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

