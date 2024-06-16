Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 4,282 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
