Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.32. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 1,478 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

