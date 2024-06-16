Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.51. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 471,269 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

