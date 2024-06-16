Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO Purchases $29,100.00 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 38.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

