Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 293,345 shares traded.

Harvest Minerals Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

