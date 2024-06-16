Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

