Head-To-Head Contrast: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) vs. UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit and Simmons First National are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 35.89% 14.67% 1.08% Simmons First National 11.97% 5.94% 0.73%

Volatility and Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UniCredit and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than UniCredit.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Simmons First National pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $26.50 billion 2.20 $9.32 billion N/A N/A Simmons First National $766.13 million 2.66 $175.06 million $1.33 12.23

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National.

Summary

UniCredit beats Simmons First National on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

