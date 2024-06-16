Head-To-Head Survey: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) vs. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Get Prologis alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Prologis has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 38.73% 5.49% 3.43% Sabra Health Care REIT 7.58% 1.74% 0.91%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Prologis pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

93.5% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prologis and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 4 11 1 2.81 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 5 6 0 2.55

Prologis presently has a consensus target price of $129.76, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prologis and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $8.02 billion 12.96 $3.06 billion $3.42 32.83 Sabra Health Care REIT $647.51 million 5.11 $13.76 million $0.20 71.45

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Prologis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 37,606 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.