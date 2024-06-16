Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $242.98

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.98 and traded as low as $222.33. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $225.79, with a volume of 64,423 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.27.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

