Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Trading Up 10.5%

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67). Approximately 9,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,186% from the average daily volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

Hermes Pacific Investments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.74.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

