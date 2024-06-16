Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Hess by 33.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.22. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $129.12 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

