Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northcoast Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

