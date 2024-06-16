Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.36.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

