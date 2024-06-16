Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 4.4%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €252.20 ($271.18) and last traded at €255.60 ($274.84). Approximately 19,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €267.40 ($287.53).
Hypoport Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €271.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €216.57.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
