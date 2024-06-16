IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.63. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 614,924 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

