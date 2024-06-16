ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICLR. Barclays raised their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $313.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.57. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $221.20 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

