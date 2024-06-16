iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.79. iLearningEngines shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 16,267 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

