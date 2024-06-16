Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 173,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $122.91 on Friday. Innospec has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Innospec by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,925,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Report on IOSP

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.