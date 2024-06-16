Insider Buying: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Virginia Boulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $467.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

