Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,974,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RadNet Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 194.90 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $64.06.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
