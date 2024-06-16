Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. 44,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 60,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 630.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000.

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

