Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $96,248,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 43.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.95 and a 200 day moving average of $212.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

