International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head to Head Comparison

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -1.39% -5.58% -1.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.12, indicating a potential upside of 93.81%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.26 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -88.00

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Research Solutions beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

