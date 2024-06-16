Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.09

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 45629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0658 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 566,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 271,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 267,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

