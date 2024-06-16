Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.09

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 45629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0658 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.