Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.