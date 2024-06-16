Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

