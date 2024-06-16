Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 6,728,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 9,370,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

