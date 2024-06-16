Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.71

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 147201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $912.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,321,000. 13D Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 971.8% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 367,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,348 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $22,903,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.