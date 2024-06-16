iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,329,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $543.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $545.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

