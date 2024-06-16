iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 224,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 302,367 shares.The stock last traded at $78.00 and had previously closed at $78.92.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 41,916 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

