iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in May

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after buying an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

