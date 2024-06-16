iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,493,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,264,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 260,607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.