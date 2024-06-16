iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lowered by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

