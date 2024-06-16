iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 238,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 511,512 shares.The stock last traded at $37.70 and had previously closed at $38.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $587.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

