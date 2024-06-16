iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 374,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 303,614 shares.The stock last traded at $27.03 and had previously closed at $27.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

