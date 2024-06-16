iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 156,463 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 142,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

