J Michael Dodson Sells 4,947 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immersion by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.



Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

