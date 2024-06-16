James Fu Bin Lu Sells 295,263 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 295,263 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $2,692,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,186,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,020,250.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Grindr alerts:

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,700.00.

Grindr Price Performance

NYSE:GRND opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grindr by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Grindr during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grindr by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter worth about $545,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRND. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grindr

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.