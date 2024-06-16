Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell Acquires 2,290 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $461.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

