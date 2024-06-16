J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $164.37 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

