J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on JJSF

Insider Activity

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.