Joseph Chillura Sells 10,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Chillura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 920,140 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

