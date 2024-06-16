JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

