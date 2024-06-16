Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $340.00

Shares of Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340 ($4.33) and traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.30). Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.33), with a volume of 573,564 shares trading hands.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of £472.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 340 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

