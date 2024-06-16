Kevin Garth Asman Sells 3,580 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.42 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. Research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
