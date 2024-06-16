Kevin Garth Asman Sells 3,580 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.42 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. Research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVA. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NuVista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.31.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

