Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. 252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

