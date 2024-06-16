KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 42,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.
KOSÉ Company Profile
KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.
