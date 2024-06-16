KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$64.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.20. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of C$50.45 and a 1-year high of C$66.15.
About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.