KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$64.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.20. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of C$50.45 and a 1-year high of C$66.15.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

