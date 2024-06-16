L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 24th

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 24th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

