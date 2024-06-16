L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

Shares of L’Air Liquide are set to split on Monday, June 24th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 24th.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.681 per share. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.