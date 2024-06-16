Lars Olesen Sells 5,000 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$86,300.00.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Lars Olesen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00.

Pason Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSI opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSI

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.